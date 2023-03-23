Mount Isa's sporting groups and community organisations will have two weeks to express interest in taking over a lease at the site formerly occupied by the Mount Isa Softball Association.
The softball association terminated its lease agreement at Alexandra Oval with the Mount Isa City Council in late-2022 after having difficulties filling key positions on its committee.
The oval, which has set empty since December, is owned by the state government and leased to Mount Isa Mines who then sub-lease it to the council.
Groups will have until April 9 to express their interest to the council who, it is understood, are yet to receive any formal interest in the vacant lease.
Councillor Coghlan said at a council meeting in March that it was the second time the lease had been advertised.
"This matter needs to be dealt with quickly otherwise the oval will go in to more disrepair," she told councillors.
"I'm putting a time limit on it, so that groups get together, organise themselves and say yes or no," she said.
"I think we just need to give local sporting groups and other organisations one last chance to see if anyone out there would be able to take over this lease rather than hand it back to council.
"If no one puts in for it in those two weeks, I think we've done enough for the community for them to be able to grab it and we can reassess after that."
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade agreed and urged the city's community organisations to get in touch.
"If anyone's interested in the old softball club area please contact council and we can give you further information."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
