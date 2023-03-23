The North West Star
Mount Isa City Council struggling to find tenant for Alexandra Oval

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 8:00am
Mount Isa's sporting groups and organisations have until April 9 to express interest taking over the lease at the site formerly occupied by the Mount Isa Softball Association.

Mount Isa's sporting groups and community organisations will have two weeks to express interest in taking over a lease at the site formerly occupied by the Mount Isa Softball Association.

