The Boulia Campdraft and Rodeo has been postponed to May due to ongoing flooding in the region.
Organisers said the postponement was a "tough" decision to make.
"With the massive flooding, the impact on local stations... it didn't seem fair to be running an event that they can't come to," Boulia Campdraft Club's Maryellen Blackett told ABC News.
"'Three Day', which is a cattle virus, that was another reason for us to postpone it."
The rescheduled event will take place on May 5 to 7.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
