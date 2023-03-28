The North West Star
Boulia's Easter Rodeo and Campdraft postponed until May, organisers confirm

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 8:00am
Boulia's Easter Races, Campdraft and Rodeo has been postponed until May 5. Picture Boulia Shire Council.
The Boulia Campdraft and Rodeo has been postponed to May due to ongoing flooding in the region, however the races scheduled for Easter Saturday are still on, organisers have said.

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

