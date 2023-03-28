The Boulia Campdraft and Rodeo has been postponed to May due to ongoing flooding in the region, however the races scheduled for Easter Saturday are still on, organisers have said.
Boulia Turf Club's Easter Races will be held on April 8 at the Boulia Rodeo Grounds with the first race kicking off at 1pm.
However, the club's campdraft and rodeo, which was scheduled for Easter, will now take place on May 5 to 7.
Organisers said the postponing the rodeo was a "tough" decision to make.
"With the massive flooding, the impact on local stations... it didn't seem fair to be running an event that they can't come to," Boulia Campdraft Club's Maryellen Blackett told ABC News.
"'Three Day', which is a cattle virus, that was another reason for us to postpone it."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
