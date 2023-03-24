Flood recovery efforts in Queensland's north west are underway amid calls for the army to be deployed to help communities clean up in towns where water has receded.
Emergency crews have been on the ground in Burketown, near the Gulf of Carpentaria, where a number of houses have already been cleaned after record high flooding.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said in a statement he had written to the Queensland Emergency Services Minister requesting Australian Defence Force (ADF) assistance to aid the disaster recovery.
"Doomadgee and Burke are both isolated by floodwaters, relying on helicopters to bring in supplies and evacuate most of the residents, with the ones left behind now grappling with chronic fuel shortages and health concerns from mosquito-borne diseases," Mr Katter said.
"This has only exacerbated the anguish in Doomadgee, which has been cut off by long-term flooding since Christmas, forcing its 1,800 residents to rely on a single plane only to bring in everyday essentials once a week, precipitating skyrocketing prices and an everyday essentials crisis."
A Queensland Police spokesman told the North West Star that the State Disaster Coordinator had yet to receive a request for ADF help from any of the Local Disaster Management Groups in the region.
"At this stage, no requests for assistance have been made to the Australian Defence Force, however, the Mount Isa DDCC will continue to assess the ongoing situation as required," the spokesman said.
"If residents are concerned, they are encouraged to contact their local police or shire council offices.
"As the inundation of Burketown and its surrounding areas continue to recede, efforts are still underway to help repatriate those evacuated residents on a case-by-case basis."
Several north west leaders were also in Canberra this week, holding talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to request a $75 million flood resiliency package for the gulf.
Doomadgee CEO Troy Fraser, Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp, Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden and Kennedy MP Bob Katter convened with the prime minister on Thursday, March 23 to request funding to raise bridge heights between the Burke Shire, Doomadgee and Mount Isa.
The group also called for $50 million to raise the bridges at the Nicholson and Gregory rivers.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.