A not for profit food delivery charity in Mount Isa is on the look out for more volunteers.
Founded more than 40 years ago, Mount Isa Meals on Wheels has long played a crucial role in feeding the community.
The organisation delivers a variety of hot and cold meals each day to its client base which includes members of the community who are either ill or elderly and might not have the ability to cook anymore.
The service is as strong as its ever been, having reported increased client numbers to deliver more than 18,000 meals in 2022.
Despite this, Mount Isa Meals on Wheels President Susan McGregor told attendees at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in March that they had "struggled to attract new volunteers".
Speaking to the North West Star, Ms McGregor said there were days when the operation would get "fairly thin on the ground".
"Some days we have enough people, but only enough," she said.
"We have times when they [volunteers] just can't be there or they have health problems or appointments and things like that."
Ms McGregor said a lot of their clients "really need this service to feed themselves".
"What are they going to eat if Meals on Wheels doesn't bring them a meal every day?"
As a traditionally grassroots-led service, Mount Isa's Meals on Wheels only has three paid staff members.
The rest are volunteers who are typically split up in to two distinct roles. The roles include delivery drivers and kitchen hands.
Ms McGregor said the organisation needed six delivery drivers a day for three separate delivery routes.
"They're are three areas in town. There's Sunset, the middle run and the bush run," she said.
"You have to have two people to deliver, you can't go on your own.
"The delivery drivers come in between 10:30 and 11am, and they collect the meals and check they're all in the right containers to go to the right areas.
"They then go out and deliver the meals and have a chat to the people if there's time."
In the kitchen, Ms McGregor said any help people can give would be "fabulous".
"Because we're a non profit organisation, we certainly wouldn't be able to afford to pay people to come in and do those roles," she said.
"At Meals on Wheels we make it as easy and as flexible as we possibly can and we're grateful for any time at all that people can give us.
"People have busy lives and have their own commitments, but volunteering is so worthwhile, and I know at the moment, in town here, it's very hard for every organisation to get volunteers."
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Wendy at Mount Isa Meals on Wheels on 047430630.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
