Jubilation for Cavaliers after grand final win over Panthers

JC
By Jeremy Cook
March 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Cavaliers were crowned champions in the 2022/23 Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition. Picture supplied.
The Cavaliers have been crowned champions of the 2022/23 Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition following a commanding grand final victory over the Panthers.

