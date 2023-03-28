The Cavaliers have been crowned champions of the 2022/23 Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition following a commanding grand final victory over the Panthers.
It was a second grand final in a row for Cavaliers who won the toss at Sunset Oval and opted to bowl first.
A fierce bowling attack, headlined by Frank Moro, sought to dismantle a Panthers side who were coming off an assured win against minor premiers Black Stars in the previous weekend's preliminary finals.
Cavaliers bowled their counterparts out in devastating fashion with Panthers notching just 84 runs with the bat.
It took only 16 overs for the Cavaliers to then claim victory after taking to the crease.
Cavaliers captain Sam Parsons lead his side to victory with the innings high score of 47 runs.
Parsons said Cavaliers were "relaxed" heading in to the game and wanted to concentrate on taking their catches.
"We mainly set fields for each individual batsman," he said.
"Our goal was mainly just to hold our catches and create pressure, which worked at the end of the day."
After a long season, Parsons said there was a sense of "relief" in winning the grand final.
"We felt like for us, we fought hard to get to where we were," he said.
The final few weeks of the season had been plagued with wet weather causing disruptions to games and forcing the abandonment of both round 13 fixtures.
Parsons said he was happy with how the team had bounced back after narrowly missing out on the minor premiership.
"It was a pretty long drawn out season and the last couple of weeks was a bit heated with the Black Stars and the weather," he said.
"Black Stars won the premiership, but we clawed our way back and we were able to win.
"We were pretty relieved and excited."
Preparations have already begun for Mount Isa cricket's 2023/24 season.
Club officials have reportedly been engaged in discussions on how to boost player numbers at the Western Bulls who struggled to field a full squad at times throughout this season.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
