Statistics released by Queensland police last week revealed more than 200 arrests had been made since the beginning of March as part of the state's latest youth crime crackdown.
A break down of data showed 243 of the 750 arrests made around the state since March 1 were juveniles arrested on a total of 617 charges.
Other statistics included 1,686 hot spot patrols, 2,011 community engagements, 973 bail compliance checks and 103 referrals to support agencies.
The state-wide crackdown was launched by police as Operation Victor Unison, with Police Minister Mark Ryan vowing to send "a clear message to would-be offenders" through use of high-visibility policing tactics.
The operation, which will run until June 30, pledged to establish additional police patrols and community engagements in youth crime hot spot locations.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Wheeler said the operation focused on "engaging with members of the community".
"The point of this operation is not to arrest everyone we come across, it's actually to engage with people," he told reporters on Friday.
"That can mean patrols in a shopping centre, people in a restaurant precinct, stopping in at service stations and doing engagement with those operators who are often on their own."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
