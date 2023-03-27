Young Indigenous boxers from Cloncurry and Mount Isa are set for a city versus bush fight night as part of a Brisbane-based program supported by ex-Brisbane Broncos captain Justin Hodges.
The young group from the outback travelled to Brisbane on March 26 for a week-long training camp at Brisbane's Fortitude Gym.
There they will train under the guidance of top boxing coach Stephen Deller and former German junior Olympian and current Australian Super Bantamweight Champion Erik Sokolov.
The training program is state-funded and backed by its ambassador Justin Hodges. It aims to build the skills and discipline of the boxers who are determined to prove themselves ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.
Cloncurry PCYC boxing coach Brad Smith said his boxers had already begun using the "awesome" program at home.
"Our competitive boxers have begun using this awesome program that Eric Sokolov has put together at home to help them improve their skills and fitness, further boosting their chances of success in the ring, bringing a new sense of discipline to their lives."
Part of the training program involves a daily series of close discussions in the ring with the boxers on various topics such as mental health, diet and discipline.
Justin Hodges was the first to deliver his talk which focused on his upbringing, the challenges he faced, and being a Indigenous athlete in rugby league and boxing.
Mount Isa's James Derrick, founder of Derrick's Boxing where part of the travelling cohort train, has spent more than a decade working to help keep kids off the streets.
Mr Derrick said the training program in Brisbane was an opportunity for the youngsters to develop themselves physically and mentally.
"We are beyond grateful for these opportunities that we don't often get being in a rural town like Mount Isa," he said.
"One of the boys has never been to Brisbane, so watching the smile on these kids' faces mean so much to me."
The young group will take on their city counterparts on April 1 in a city versus bush fight night.
