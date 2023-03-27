The North West Star
Bush boxers from Mount Isa and Cloncurry to square up against city counterparts in Brisbane

March 28 2023 - 8:00am
Young boxers from Mount Isa and Cloncurry have travelled to Brisbane to take part in a week-long training program. Picture supplied.

Young Indigenous boxers from Cloncurry and Mount Isa are set for a city versus bush fight night as part of a Brisbane-based program supported by ex-Brisbane Broncos captain Justin Hodges.

