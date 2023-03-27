The North West Star
Missing five-year-old Mount Isa boy located safe and well

Updated March 28 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 9:30am
Police are seeking urgent assistance to locate a missing five-year-old boy. Picture QPS.
Update - 11am 28/03/23

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the boy was located safe and well at 8:30am.

