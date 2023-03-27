A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the boy was located safe and well at 8:30am.
Police have sought urgent public assistance to locate a missing five-year-old boy from Mount Isa.
The boy was last seen on March 27 at about 6pm at his house on Abel Smith Parade in Pioneer.
Searches by his family and police have failed to locate the boy and concerns are held for his safety.
He is described as Aboriginal, 100cm tall, slim build, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white and black singlet with black shorts and riding a red scooter.
Anyone who has seen the boy is urged to contact police.
