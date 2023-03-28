A "valuable" free bus service designed to encourage students to attend school is set to be launched in Hughenden.
The service, which will run once a week every Monday morning for students at Hughenden State School, was designed to improve education access for students from all backgrounds.
Hughenden State School Principal Jeremy Callaghan said he hoped the bus would provide "a more level playing field".
"We know that some students face barriers to attending school," he said.
"We hope that this program will help remove some of those barriers and make it easier for our students to access the education they deserve."
The service will be delivered in collaboration with the Flinders Shire Council who were approached by Mr Callaghan with the initial idea.
Mayor Jane McNamara said the council was encouraged to support the initiative to encourage higher student participation and that providing the service on a Monday would encourage greater school attendance throughout the week.
"When the principal approached the council with this idea, we were happy to support it," Cr McNamara said.
"We understand that attending school is critical to a future child's development, and it is important to provide assistance to encourage students to attend and participate in learning," she said.
"It is an exciting initiative which we hope will make a real difference to local families."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
