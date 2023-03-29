With five race meets annually, the 'Curry Races' have been popular, long-standing social events for residents not only in the Cloncurry community, but for those in surrounding areas too.
And last Saturday's Tropical Race Day theme was well attended.
The next race day will be May 27.
Pictures by Kate Noble.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
