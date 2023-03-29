The North West Star
Cloncurry Races come alive with tropical theme

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
March 29 2023 - 4:00pm
With five race meets annually, the 'Curry Races' have been popular, long-standing social events for residents not only in the Cloncurry community, but for those in surrounding areas too.

