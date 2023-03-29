Students in Mount Isa were treated to some "healthy competition" on Wednesday as part of a series of workshops focused on applying classroom skills to the real world.
The workshops, which were organised by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), a joint partnership between the Queensland Resources Council and the state government, were intended to show students what careers were available to them locally.
Students in year seven and eight at Spinifex State College and Good Shepherd Catholic College took part in a competition known as 'Physics in Flight' as well as a 'Water: Yours, Ours, Mine' workshop.
Glencore Human Resources and Training Manager at Mount Isa Mines Ms Pascoe said the program was a fantastic way for students to understand the everyday practicality of what they learn in the classroom.
"We want the students to realise the skills they've learnt today have applications across a whole range of Glencore engineering and design projects, and that the future is bright if they're interested in joining the resources sector workforce," she said.
Under the mentorship of Glencore engineers, teams of students were pitted against each other in competition to build the best paper plane with the longest flight time.
The competition was designed to explore the ways physics is used throughout the resources sector and give a real-world perspective on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).
"Having engineers mentor them throughout the day not only gives a real-world perspective on the importance of STEM learning," Ms Pascoe said.
"But it's also valuable for the students to consider their feedback as they research, design, and test their paper planes, making adjustments to their prototypes based on expert knowledge."
Students were reportedly "thrilled" to have a bit of "healthy competition", according to Spinifex State College Principle Chris Pocock who said the water workshop also helped students understand water management processes from an industry and community perspective.
"The workshop was a fantastic way for students to understand the importance of responsible water management using scientific knowledge they've learnt at school," he said.
"We love partnering with the QMEA to deliver invaluable learning experiences for our students, some of whom will make up the next generation of passionate STEM professionals."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
