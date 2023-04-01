A young Mount Isan was in Canberra last week alongside more than 100 school students from around Australia to discuss topics of constitutional reform.
Spinifex State College's Desanya Kirk was among 116 year 11 and 12 students who travelled to the nation's capital to participate in the 28th National Schools Constitutional Convention (NSCC) at Old Parliament House.
The annual three day convention, which ran from March 21 to 23 this year, is designed to teach young Australians about the role with which the constitution plays in our democracy.
The topic for 2023 was constitutional reform and whether the requirements for altering the constitution through a referendum were still appropriate.
Isa's Ms Kirk travelled with 19 other Queensland students. Speaking ahead of the convention, she said she was looking forward "to contributing to the debate on this important topic".
"This provides me with a wonderful opportunity to hear from expert speakers and learn about constitutional reform," she said.
Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman said the convention had been helping future leaders learn more about the constitution for almost three decades.
"It has helped countless students gain the knowledge and skills to contribute constructively to our democracy," Mr Gorman told the students.
"I know you will make the most of this opportunity."
Outcomes of the convention will be tabled in parliament and recorded in Hansard.
