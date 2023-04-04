Headspace set to celebrate Mount Isa Youth Week

Headspace will recognise the positive contributions of Mount Isa's youth next week, as part of its annual celebrations for Youth Week.
The celebration is dedicated to young people from ages 12 to 25, putting the spotlight on them and their contributions to the community.
Held from April 11-17, headspace will host three events throughout the week, starting off with a community pool day at Splashez Aquatic Centre on Tuesday from 10am-2pm.
Entry to the pool day is free, thanks to sponsorship from local council - also covering lifeguards to patrol the pool.
Telisha Crisp, headpsace Mt Isa's Community and Youth Engagement Officer said that the week was the biggest on the headspace calendar and she was confident the community would get involved.
"This one in particular is just for all of the community," Ms Crisp said.
"There will be a jumping castle, noodle races, dodgeball, snow cones and lots of other games.
"Given that it's school holidays, the community seems to show up and support events like this."
Ms Crisp said Youth Week was extremely important, not only in bringing the youth together to celebrate, but also in directing them to services available in the area.
"It's allowing other organisations in Mt Isa to also raise awareness to what they do in their services and how they can support the youth in Mt Isa.
"When they do attend these events it's a time when we can inform them and let them know if they need help, how they can reach out and what each service in town is able to provide for them," she said
Wednesday will have basketball, drumming and free haircuts and Injilinji Youth Services will be featured, before guests will be invited to a free movie day on Thursday.
Events will round out on Friday with a bike race and sausage sizzle, closing out with a disco at the PCYC from 7-9pm.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
