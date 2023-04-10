Mount Isa's Deputy Mayor has thrown his support behind a housing development located near several education facilities in the city's south, while dismissing concerns surrounding potential impacts to traffic.
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick welcomed a plan by the state government to build 30 one bedroom units in Parkside to house government employees as "great news for the city", saying there was "no reason to object" its construction.
The site for the development, which sits on the corner of Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street, has attracted criticism from Mayor Danielle Slade and some members of the community for its location near two primary schools, two childcare centres and Mount Isa Meals on Wheels.
A petition with more than 200 signatures was launched by Cr Slade in March who raised concerns about the development's potential impacts to traffic and parking, while also calling for greater community consultation from the state government on its location.
"It is a complete myth to suggest that traffic in the area will be heavily impacted," Cr Barwick said.
"The real reason is the present unregulated use of the land in question as an overflow car park for the school community," he said.
"That is no reason to object this multi-million dollar residential development being constructed in a great location.
The vacant block of land is used for parking by parents and families at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School located across the road and any development of the land would remove approximately 20 car parks in an area where "parking is already an issue", according to Cr Slade.
The deputy mayor said he had offered to the council to lead discussions with the school community on developing alternative parking solutions.
"There is unused land near the school that is not in the town planning for residential development, so that for one can be explored," Cr Barwick said.
"There was also an area offered to council some years ago which was proposed to release some of the unused land at the Happy Valley State School directly opposite the private school for common parking to be developed to service the school community," he said.
"This too should be explored again.
"I know that every school is busy at school drop offs and pickups time each weekday, and each separate school has had to work on the traffic access with a variety of measures, and there is no reason that this can't be achieved here."
The development and it's location was supported by other councillors at a Mount Isa City Council meeting January.
Construction on the development is expected to begin in June 2023 for completion in June 2024.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
