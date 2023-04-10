Mount Isa Football Park is set to play host to two national and state football competitions for the first time in 2022 as part of a back-to-back double header in April.
Parkside United's men's side will face off against Cairns Club Edge Hill United in Round 4 of the Australia Cup, Football Australia's premier knockout cup competition.
The Australia Cup was contested by 750 professional and non-professional football clubs in 2022 and is the only competition where A-League Men and lower-tier clubs play formal competitive matches.
Mount Isa's Sandfire Bulls will also welcome Edge Hill United in Round 4 of the Kappa Women's Super Cup.
Now in its third year, the Super Cup is Football Queensland's statewide women's knockout tournament and is contested by clubs from a community level to National Premier League (NPL) Queensland.
This year will mark the first time clubs from Mount Isa have participated in both competitions.
Both matches will kick off on Saturday, April 22 with the Kappa Women's Super Cup taking centre stage at 12pm before the Australia Cup clash at 2.30pm.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
