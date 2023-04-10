Countdown to ACA national draft underway

The countdown to the Australian Campdrafting Association national finals begins as 250 competitors are setting up camp at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre on the town's outskirts.
Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft committee are hosting the 2023 event and committee secretary Kimberley Robertson said up to 3000 cattle will be trucked into the grounds over the next four days starting from Wednesday morning.
Kimberley said they were delighted to have met the criteria to host the finals, and planning had been underway since August.
She said the cattle have been kindly donated by Paraway Pastoral Company, Coolneagh Pastoral Company and Cubbaroo Brahmans, and would be trucked into the grounds as required daily by Curley Livestock Transport.
One competitor who is counting her sleeps to compete is 15 year-old Abbie-Jane Lord, from Rhodesleigh, Kingaroy.
Abbie-Jane has been campdrating since she was eight years old, and is passionate about the sport.
"I had great success at the national last year a Springsure and set my goal to finish in the goal in the top 10 national placings in the juvenile draft," Abbie-Jane said.
She is currently sitting in third position.
"I really am just focusing on doing the best I can do, and I take good advice from those who offer it," she said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
