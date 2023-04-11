The countdown to the Australian Campdrafting Association national finals has began at the Cloncurrry Equestrian Centre as competitors set up ready for the highly anticipated event.
The event will run from Wednesday April 12 until Saturday April 15
A total of 250 competitors from all parts of Queensland NSW, and the Northern Territory have travelled thousands of kilometres to compete. Pictures Helen Walker
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
