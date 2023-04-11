South African gold mining company and new owners of the Eva Copper Mine, Harmony Gold, have sought to establish its presence in the region by opening its own community hub in Cloncurry.
The Eva Copper Mine Community Hub was officially opened on Ramsay Street on March 29 2023 as a place for locals to interact with the company.
It comes after Harmony Gold acquired the Eva Copper Mine, located approximately 75 kilometres north west of Cloncurry, in December 2022 for a reported fee of US$170 million.
The project is an iron-oxide copper-gold deposit which is expected to produce 100Mlbs of copper and 14koz of gold per year over 15 years.
Harmony Gold Executive General Manager of Projects Bryan Bailie said the community hub was intended to be a space for the community "where practical".
"It is a visible demonstration of Harmony's commitment to the north west," Mr Bailie said.
"We invite people to come in with their enquires and to share their feedback," he said.
"We will hold information sessions at the hub as the project advances, including on employment, training and business opportunities.
Mr Bailie said part of the hub's role will be to promote the community.
"This includes promoting community events and activities on the digital display and providing the display window as a space for locals to showcase their artwork, photography and crafts throughout the year," he said.
"It is all part of inviting the community to be a part of the project."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
