The small gulf community of Mornington Island was in mourning last week following the passing of well-known community advocate and former Mornington Shire Councillor Robyrta Felton.
Ms Felton passed away aged 91, prompting the Mornington Shire Council to close early on April 4 out of respect for her family and friends.
Born in 1931, the Yangkaal and Gangalidda woman maintained a strong and active presence on Mornington Island throughout her life.
Ms Felton grew up on the island's mission dormitory where she taught kindergarten classes in her mid-teens before working at the mission hospital as an untrained nurse.
It was under the guidance of the Royal Flying Doctors at the mission hospital where, according to Ms Felton's daughter Catrina Felton-Busch, "she developed a lifelong passion for health and welfare of her people".
Ms Felton left the island to work in Cloncurry in 1955 where, as well as Mount Isa, she raised her family.
It wasn't until the mid-1970s when she returned to Mornington Island and was elected Deputy Mayor of the Mornington Shire Council in the mid-1980s.
Ms Felton-Busch described her mother as a "strong advocate for her community", having taken on a number of board roles and leadership positions in north west Queensland, including as a regional councillor on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) and as a board member on the Mount Isa District Health Service.
She also served as managing director of Gununamanda and was a founding member and first chairperson of the Yuenmenda (Elder Clanswomen) Aboriginal Corporation which established community grassroots women shelter and children services.
"Her life was one of service to her people for whom she had a deep and abiding love," daughter Ms Felton-Busch said.
"Due to her wealth of cultural knowledge and being a native speaker of Lardil, Yangkaal, Gangalidda and Kaiadilt, Robyrta made important contributions to the land and sea rights movements for her people," she said.
Ms Felton was awarded the Centenary Medal in 2001 for distinguished service to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
She is survived by her husband, Curly, son Rupert and daughters Catrina, Lynn and Judith as well as 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
