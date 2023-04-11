The North West Star
Former Mornington Shire Councillor and community advocate passes aged 91

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:20am, first published April 11 2023 - 3:01pm
A well-known community advocate and former Deputy Mayor of Mornington Island Robyrta Felton passed away in April aged 91. Picture SLQ.
A well-known community advocate and former Deputy Mayor of Mornington Island Robyrta Felton passed away in April aged 91. Picture SLQ.

The small gulf community of Mornington Island was in mourning last week following the passing of well-known community advocate and former Mornington Shire Councillor Robyrta Felton.

