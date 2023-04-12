Organisers of Julia Creek's Dirt N Dust Festival are counting down the days until the annual event kicks off for another year this April.
Crowds of more than 2,000 are expected to balloon the small town of less than 400 for three days starting April 21.
The volunteer-run event made its return last year to a stellar reception after a two year absence due to COVID-19 challenges.
Festival Committee President Sheree Pratt said the 2023 edition of the festival will feature new glamping tents.
"With all our accommodation at capacity we've just released new glamping tents to the festival this year, plus camping onsite between the festival grounds and racetrack" Ms Pratt said.
The festival is famous for its diverse and unique set of events. The 2023 schedule includes obstacle courses, rodeo competitions, horse racing and live music.
"We have literally hundreds of competitors from social and serious runners in the South 32 Adventure Run, cowboys from juniors to elite vying for a record in the DirtNDust Rodeo, to jockeys and punters donning their best dressed at the Artesian Express Horse Race," Ms Pratt said.
"To top off each night we have a line up of Australian and emerging performers in our concert series, including Route 33, Zac and George, Leigha Moore and Dee Jaye Bux to help us kick up the dirt into the early hours," she said.
Australia's Best Butt competition will also feature again for another year.
"Literally anyone can compete, and we have heats on the Friday night with the crowing of Australia's Best Butt on the Saturday night," Ms Pratt said.
"It's all in good fun," she said.
"Having as much fun as you can with your clothes on."
The event will run from April 21 to 23 with tickets available online.
"We take great joy welcoming all to our town and sharing the spirit of the Dirt N Dust Festival," Ms Pratt said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
