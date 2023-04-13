The North West Star
Qld government to trial $15 million home security program for seniors in north and north west Qld

By Newsroom
April 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Homeowners aged 60 years or over may be eligible for home security funding as part of a program being trialled in Mount Isa, Townsville and Cairns. File picture.
Home security grants of up to $10,000 are now available for homeowners aged 60 years or over living in Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville as part of a trial program to improve household security.

