Home security grants of up to $10,000 are now available for homeowners aged 60 years or over living in Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville as part of a trial program to improve household security.
The $15 million trial, announced by the state government in early April, will allow households to claim assistance for home security improvements such as strong window locks, shutters, CCTV and design features which prevent unauthorised access.
Eligibility is similar to the existing Home Assist Secure (HAS) program and open to homeowners aged 60 years or over with a current Pensioner Concession Card who are unable to afford security improvements themselves and unable to receive similar assistance through other government programs.
Communities and Housing Minister Leanne Enoch made the announcement saying households with immediate security requirements will be prioritised and are encouraged to apply.
"Everyone should feel safe and secure in their home," Ms Enoch said.
"We are committed to supporting Queensland's seniors to live safely and independently in their own homes when that is the best option for them," she said.
"Seniors contribute so much to their local communities and it's important that they feel safe and supported."
HAS providers in the trial locations will receive referrals from SSQ who will determine eligibility and conduct home visits to determine the scope of works to be undertaken, in collaboration with the homeowner.
