The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa girl's trade-off from piano to singing leads to major NRL performance

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
14-year-old Ashlea Lavell from Mount Isa was the centre of attention in the pre-game build up to an NRL clash between the Cowboys and Dolphins. Pictures Kate Lavell.
14-year-old Ashlea Lavell from Mount Isa was the centre of attention in the pre-game build up to an NRL clash between the Cowboys and Dolphins. Pictures Kate Lavell.

Ashlea Lavell is only 14 years of age, yet found herself front and centre of the NRL's inaugural Queensland derby clash between the Cowboys and Dolphins on Good Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.