Ashlea Lavell is only 14 years of age, yet found herself front and centre of the NRL's inaugural Queensland derby clash between the Cowboys and Dolphins on Good Friday.
It was the Mount Isa singer's biggest performance to date, having to perform the national anthem at Townsville's packed Queensland Country Bank Stadium ahead of rugby league's newest derby fixture.
A big task for any 14-year-old, but not for Ashlea who conquered her nerves to produce a confident rendition of Advance Australia Fair.
"It was a very interesting experience, I was very nervous, but it was very exciting," she told the North West Star.
"That was a big sense of relief and I was still a bit shaky, but it was really cool to have that experience," she said.
Ashlea's "relief" might have been felt most when her microphone cut out right at the start of her performance.
"I made it through, it didn't really put me off," she said.
"I thought my inner ears were turned off but then I realised it was the whole stadium."
It's not the first time Ashlea's performed in front of a crowd.
After being encouraged to lend her hand at singing by a former piano teacher when she was eight, Ms Lavell's voice has been heard performing the country's anthem at several major events around north west Queensland.
Lavell's fast-growing resumé includes performances at Mount Isa's Anzac Day service in 2022 and the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships a few months later in August.
Ms Lavell said she got the opportunity to sing in Townsville on the suggestion of a sound technician working at Isa Rodeo.
"I think I improved a little and sung it a bit better," she said.
The task of performing the national anthem in front of 25,000 people was sure to be made less daunting with the support of family who watched on from the stands.
Although, Ashlea's mother said she was "just as nervous" as her daughter.
"She had a soundcheck at three o'clock in the afternoon, which was a bit full on because when the stadium's empty it absolutely looks massive when it's empty," Ashlea's mother Kate Lavell said.
"She did the soundcheck and it actually calmed her nerves down a bit," she said.
"It got her a bit more ready because she knew what she was doing and what it was going to sound like."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
