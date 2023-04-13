The North West Star
Buchanan Park to play host to Mount Isa 100 Years Gala Dinner in May

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 14 2023 - 7:00am
Buchanan Park will play host to a reunion dinner on May 6 as part of Mount Isa's centenary celebrations. File picture.
A "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity beckons for current and former residents of Mount Isa to rekindle old friendships as part of the city's 100 Years Gala Dinner next month.

