A "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity beckons for current and former residents of Mount Isa to rekindle old friendships as part of the city's 100 Years Gala Dinner next month.
Buchanan Park will play host to the reunion dinner on May 6 as party of Mount Isa's centenary celebrations.
The evening, organised by Mount Isa City Council, is set to feature live music from Brisbane-based band Hamilton and will be emceed by veteran Australian comedian Dave O'Neil.
Mount Isa Mayor said the evening would be a highlight on the 2023 events calendar and was the perfect opportunity for people to catch up with friends and family to reminisce on their memories of Mount Isa.
"This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to celebrate the many fond memories they've made in Mount Isa over the years, so be sure to come along for a terrific night out," Cr Slade said.
"Where better to have it than at Buchanan Park, which has been home to the iconic event that put Mount Isa on the map, the Isa Rodeo, for about 15 years," she said.
"If you know any Mount Isa ex-pats who are thinking of returning for the 100 Years Celebrations, encourage them to come along, too - this event will be as good a reason as any to do so, and we would love for them to share their stories with others."
Tickets for the gala include a three-course meal as well as a drinks package and can be bought online for $150 each.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
