The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Free

Anzac Day services and events planned for Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa Army Cadet unit pay their respects during a 2022 Anzac Day service. Picture Samantha Campbell.
The Mount Isa Army Cadet unit pay their respects during a 2022 Anzac Day service. Picture Samantha Campbell.

An RSL fundraiser will precede the list of Anzac Day events planned for Mount Isa in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.