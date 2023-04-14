An RSL fundraiser will precede the list of Anzac Day events planned for Mount Isa in 2023.
Mount Isa's RSL Sub Branch will host a merchandise sales day on Saturday April 15 at Mount Isa Village to raise money for its commemorative services, welfare activities and social functions which are run to support local veterans, service defence members and their families.
Mount Isa RSL Treasurer Kate Fischer urged residents to come down and show their support ahead of April 25 "by purchasing an Anzac badge, or you can choose from a wide range of memorabilia, Anzac biscuits, gifts and lots more".
Ms Fischer said both eftpos and cash payments will be accepted.
Anzac Day proceedings will begin on April 25 with a dawn service at the Mount Isa Civic Centre Cenotaph on West Street followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Civic Centre Auditorium, a street march and then a morning service.
From 1pm onwards, the Mount Isa Irish Club will also be hosting games of two-up, the beloved Anzac day gambling tradition in which two coins are placed on a small piece of wood and tossed into the air while bets are laid on the outcome of the coin flip.
Ms Fischer said everyone from service and ex-service personnel to friends, family and members of the public were invited to all Anzac Day services.
"We would love for the public to come along and march and commemorate alongside us," she said.
"Anzac Day is a time for all Australians to recognise the more than 1.5 million service men and women who have served our country in all conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations.
"Anzac Day is for many a moment to reflect on the different meanings and outcomes of war, and what it means to be Australian.
"However, you choose to commemorate the day, remember the ANZAC spirit our troops carried with them onto the shores of Gallipoli."
DAWN SERVICE
GUNFIRE BREAKFAST
MARCH
MORNING SERVICE
TWO UP
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
