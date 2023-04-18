Two programs targeting youth offending in Mount Isa and Townsville received almost $500,000 in funding to provide culturally responsive support to disengaged youth.
The funding was announced by the state government on Monday alongside 12 new projects in Queensland which will also look to target youth offending throughout the state.
Queensland Youth Services received almost $130,000 to deliver The Proud Warrior project in Mount Isa and Townsville.
The Proud Warrior project will provide intervention for primarily Indigenous young people who are at risk of disengaging from school, young people from low socio-economic households, and cases where young people are known, or their family is known to police.
Approximately $300,000 was also awarded to the child rights organisation called 54 Reasons to deliver their Back to Community reintegration program which provides culturally responsive support for young people whose home country is Mount Isa, Doomadgee or Mornington Island when leaving the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre.
Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard said the funding was intended to help local community groups diver young people away from crime.
"Local communities are often the first to see when a young person disconnects from family, stops attending school or shows anti-social behaviour, all of which may contribute to a young person offending," Ms Linard said.
"When I meet with local community groups, they tell me they want to work with the Palaszczuk Government and put their local experience and knowledge to good use to help divert young people from crime."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.