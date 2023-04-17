The North West Star
Mount Isa nurses fast tracking studies with special postgraduate program

April 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Mount Isa paediatric nurses fast-tracking studies through a specialty postgraduate program. Picture supplied.
Six nurses in north west Queensland are part of the North West Hospital and Health Service's (HHS) largest ever intake for a specialty postgraduate nursing program.

