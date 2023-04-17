Six nurses in north west Queensland are part of the North West Hospital and Health Service's (HHS) largest ever intake for a specialty postgraduate nursing program.
The 12 month long Acute Transition to Paediatric Nursing program helps registered nurses complete a postgraduate certificate in paediatrics.
Once they've completed the program, nurses gain tertiary credit for an applicable postgraduate program and can continue to pursue further studies.
Registered nurse Sophie Sheather was the first participant in Mount Isa to complete the program since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We work through modules, written assessments and clinical assessments over the 12 months which may seem daunting, but there is support throughout the whole journey," Ms Sheather said.
Ms Sheather said she was able to complete her postgraduate certificate in paediatrics quicker by doing the program.
"It has been a great experience to get back into professional development and I cannot speak highly enough of this program."
Paediatric Ward Nurse Unit Manager Melissa Holden said this year was the largest intake the hospital has had for the specialty program.
"The 12-month program is for registered nurses to acquire knowledge and skills to safely and effectively provide care for paediatric patients and their families," Ms Holden said.
We have one nurse who has recently completed the program and the other five nurses will have completed the program by the end of the year," she said.
"Being able to offer this program to paediatric nurses working in rural and remote locations, gives our team a great opportunity to upskill and provide the best care to our community."
