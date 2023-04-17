Electronic warfare jets take to Isa skies en route to Territory

Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler aircraft have stopped in Mount Isa on their way to Northern Territory skies where they will be participating in Exercise Fenrir Fury from April 17 to 23.
The exercise aims to provide RAAF personnel from No. 6 Squadron in Amberley, Queensland, with the opportunity to conduct flying activities and train their operational capabilities.
"Domestic deployments and related training aim to help develop a pilot's ability to operate from different locations and are an essential part of fast-jet training," a RAAF spokesman said.
Flying will be conducted from RAAF Base Darwin in the NT between 8:30am and 3:30pm during the exercise, with all low-level flying activities conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
The Growler aircraft in use for the exercise are electronic attack aircraft capable of disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.
Growlers can support a wide range of Defence tasks and provide support to F/A-18F Super Hornet and the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.
Noise reduction and the environment were vital considerations in the planning and conduct of the military flying activity, the RAAF spokesman said.
