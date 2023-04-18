The Curley Cattle Transport Open campdraft came down to a decider that saw judges Bryan Symonds and Craig Kehl award Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Conspiracy on behalf of owners Evan and Kim Acton to victory, after running off with Kurt Hanrahan and Peptoxena. Hazelwood Conspiracy was a 12-year-old mare by Hazelwood Conman and was purchased by the Acton's from the Nutrien Classic Sale.