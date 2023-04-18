The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Quamby Pub pours first drinks since 2013 in 'phenomenal' opening weekend

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of mates from the Gold Coast swung open the doors to the Quamby Pub for the first time in ten years. Picture supplied.
A group of mates from the Gold Coast swung open the doors to the Quamby Pub for the first time in ten years. Picture supplied.

Built in the 1860s, the Quamby Pub was once a popular roadside watering hole for folk in north west Queensland, before it was abandoned in 2013.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.