First Nations organisations have been encouraged to employ more Indigenous land and sea rangers across Queensland to protect important cultural and environmental knowledge.
Approximately 100 land and sea ranger positions were committed to by the state government in 2021, however, funding for 46 of these positions remains open.
Applications are open until April 24, 2023 to First Nations organisations who do not have dedicated ranger funding or are seeking to extend their existing ranger program.
The rangers' activities include a wide range of conservation services including cultural burns, feral animal and pest plant control, soil conservation, cultural heritage site protection and biodiversity monitoring.
Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers are also providing guidance to young people through junior ranger programs and school-based education and training.
Ranger Coordinator for the Normanton Land and Sea Ranger unit, Hayden Tyrrell welcomed the funding announcement.
"The release of additional Land and Sea Ranger positions allows opportunities for Traditional Owner groups to provide more hands-on deck to care for and protect land, sea and culture - providing life for the future, as the future is changing," Mr Tyrrell said.
Gulf Savannah NRM CEO Zoe Williams also welcomed the funding and encouraged eligible groups in the Gulf of Carpentaria and Far North Queensland to apply.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
