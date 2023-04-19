The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Funding available for 46 Indigenous land and sea ranger positions across Qld

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding has been made available for 46 Indigenous land and sea ranger positions across Queensland. File picture.
Funding has been made available for 46 Indigenous land and sea ranger positions across Queensland. File picture.

First Nations organisations have been encouraged to employ more Indigenous land and sea rangers across Queensland to protect important cultural and environmental knowledge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.