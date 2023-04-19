Resilient soils project launched for north west landholders

A project which aims to restore native pastures and boost soil quality for landholders in north west Queensland has been touted as crucial for protecting the cattle industry's future productivity.
The Resilient Soils and Landscapes Project, delivered by Southern Gulf NRM in partnership with James Cook University and the North Queensland Drought Hub, will demonstrate cost-effective practices for restoring bare ground pastures in the Julia Creek and Hughenden regions.
The project, which launched in April, comes in response to Southern Gulf's 2021/22 Natural Resource Management Plan where landholders indicated that restoration of bare ground was a priority concern.
Paddocks with a percentage of bare ground often put pressure on the pastures in the balance of the paddock area if the bare ground is not taken into account in calculating the grazing potential of that paddock.
The project will also utilise drone photography which will help assess bare ground on a much larger scale.
Queensland Senator Susan McDonald helped launch the project at a demonstration on Cairo Station in the McKinlay Shire alongside National Soils Advocate Penelope Wensley AC.
Ms McDonald told attendees at the project launch that protecting soil assets was crucial.
"The region's Mitchell Grass Downs soils are a hugely important resource and are one of the region's natural assets that are very valuable to the cattle industry," she said.
"The cattle industry covers more than 85% of the Southern Gulf NRM region, and protecting our soil assets for future productivity is imperative."
Ms Wensley said she was very pleased to see Southern Gulf NRM focusing on the issue of bare ground restoration, a priority concern of land managers across the region.
Landholders interested in participating in the Resilient Soils and Landscapes Project are encouraged to contact Southern Gulf NRM for more information.
Upper Gilliat district - Prudence Wharton via email: pru.wharton@southerngulf.com.au
Hughenden district - Robyn Young via email: robyn.young@southerngulf.com.au.
