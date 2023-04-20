Mount Isa cowboy Jake Curr will take to the arena in Newcastle this weekend, joining Team Queensland as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia 2023 "State of Origin" series.
Modelled after the Queensland versus New South Wales rugby series, the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour Origin Series will feature two teams of ten bull riders each who will represent both states across three events in 2023.
The series opener will take place this Saturday April 22 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre where a total of eight riders will make their Origin debut.
Following this weekend's opener in Newcastle, Origin II will take place in Brisbane on June 10 before closing in Cairns on July 22, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be crowned.
Team Queensland has historically dominated the series, which began in 2019, after they claimed their third title in a row in 2022.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said there were multiple new "young guns" joining both teams at this weekend's event.
"We have three new riders making their PBR Origin debut with Team Queensland this weekend in Newcastle," Mr Young said.
"18-year-old Rylee Ward from New Zealand made his PBR debut a few weeks ago at our Winton BAD event and is currently ranked number eight in the national standings," he said.
"Joining Rylee in making his Origin debut is Jackson Field from Townsville and Zane Hall from Toowoomba who are both looking to help Team Queensland defend their reigning title."
Team New South Wales, which is being captained again this year by 2022 PBR Australia Champion Cody Heffernan, will also have several riders making their Origin debut.
Darcy McBean, Riley Eade, James Stockdale, Toby Collins and Lachlan Burgess will represent Team New South Wales for the first time in Newcastle.
"The new riders on each of the respective teams will really spice up the competition this weekend," said Mr Young.
"Both Team Queensland and Team New South Wales are made up of a combination of new and experienced Origin riders this year, so it will be interesting to see who takes out the win this weekend."
The team with the highest combined score in the event aggregate will be named event winner. The team that then wins two or more events in the series will be crowned the PBR Australian Origin Champion.
Mr Young said the Origin series will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the Monster Energy PBR Australia Grand Finals occurring in Townsville in November, which is the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere.
"We're looking forward to the first Origin event kicking off in Newcastle this Saturday night and seeing which team takes out the first win of the series."
TEAM QUEENSLAND
TEAM NEW SOUTH WALES
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.