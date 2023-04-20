The North West Star
Mount Isa's Jake Curr selected for Queensland ahead of PBR's 2023 State of Origin opener

By Jeremy Cook
April 21 2023 - 7:00am
Mount Isa's Jake Curr will represent Queensland at the 2023 PBR Australia Orgin series opener in Newcastle on April 22. Picture supplied.
Mount Isa cowboy Jake Curr will take to the arena in Newcastle this weekend, joining Team Queensland as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia 2023 "State of Origin" series.

