Police have said a fire which burnt through the side of a business in Mount Isa in the early hours of Thursday morning is being treated as suspicious.
Fire crews were called to a blaze at Mount Isa Tenpin on the corner of Kaeser Rd and George St in Pioneer at about 4.15am on April 20.
Three fire crews attended the scene which was extinguished by 4.35am.
Police investigations are ongoing and no one has been charged.
Mount Isa Tenpin is expected to remain closed until Monday at the earliest.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.