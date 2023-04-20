The North West Star
Former Ergon building to receive mural depicting Mount Isa's first train arrival

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 20 2023 - 3:30pm
The former Ergon substation was acquired by Mount Isa City Council in 2021 with the intention of installing a mural on it. Picture Mount Isa City Council.
Artwork paying tribute to the first ever train that arrived in Mount Isa is set to adorn the walls of the former Ergon substation on Railway Avenue.

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

