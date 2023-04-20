Artwork paying tribute to the first ever train that arrived in Mount Isa is set to adorn the walls of the former Ergon substation on Railway Avenue.
Located opposite the entrance to Mount Isa Mines, the old substation will feature artwork of the progress and prosper train and its historic arrival in Mount Isa in 1929.
The artwork will be completed by well-known artist Joel "The Zookeeper" Fergie, who has completed several murals in outback Queensland towns such as Cloncurry, Hughenden and Monto.
The former Ergon site was acquired by Mount Isa City Council in April 2021 with the intention of installing a mural on it for the benefit of the community.
The art installation, which will cost approximately $20,000, was endorsed by councillors at a Mount Isa City Council meeting in April 2023.
Mount Isa Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) Chair and Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said the project would make the building more visually appealing.
"When it's done it will clean up a lot of that area that's over there opposite the mine entrance," Cr Barwick said.
"I'm also of the opinion it'll be of some assistance to the wellbeing of the community and particularly those workers who are going in and out of the mine all the time," he said.
Funding for the project will be sourced from the Mount Isa RADF's Council-Initiated Projects budget.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
