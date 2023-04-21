The Gregory River Canoe Race has been cancelled for 2023 as large volumes of water continue to overwhelm catchments in the gulf.
Organisers of the canoe race, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday April 29, cited unsafe conditions due to the high flow rate of water in the Gregory River.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the North West Canoe Club announced it held concerns for the safety of paddlers and "unfortunately the Gregory River Canoe Marathon cannot proceed as planned".
North West Canoe Club Secretary Alison Whitehead told the North West Star that the race, which regularly attracts more than 150 competitors, was cancelled outright for 2023 and would not be postponed.
"Our risk assessment allows us to run the river at no higher than 7.5 cubic meters per second," Ms Whitehead said.
"It's currently 18 and a half," she said.
"It's just dropping so slowly ... so it's not going to get down to the required rate of 7.5 by next weekend.
"Safety of people is obviously paramount. The last thing we'd want to do is have anything go drastically wrong."
In light of the cancellation, the North West Canoe Club will still head to the Gregory River to host its Friday night Dinner in the River as well as some novelty relay paddling events in safe areas of the river on Sunday.
The Gregory Saddles and Paddles horse races will also continue to run as planned at the Gregory Downs Jockey Club on the Saturday.
"We have a lot of paddlers who travel from out of town. We have 'Sunny Coasters' already up at the river," Ms Whitehead said.
"We don't want to just abandon everybody."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.