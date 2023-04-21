The North West Star
Gregory Canoe Marathon cancelled for 2023 due to unsafe river conditions

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 21 2023 - 2:00pm
The Gregory River Canoe Race has been cancelled for 2023 due to unsafe river conditions, organisers announced. Picture North West Canoe Club Facebook.
The Gregory River Canoe Race has been cancelled for 2023 due to unsafe river conditions, organisers announced. Picture North West Canoe Club Facebook.

The Gregory River Canoe Race has been cancelled for 2023 as large volumes of water continue to overwhelm catchments in the gulf.

