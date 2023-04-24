The North West Star
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mount Isa Mongrels win silverware at QPS Rugby League Championships in 'huge' week for city

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The QPS Rugby League Championships returned to Mount Isa for the first time in almost 20 years. Picture Queensland Police Union of Employees.
The QPS Rugby League Championships returned to Mount Isa for the first time in almost 20 years. Picture Queensland Police Union of Employees.

The Queensland Police Rugby League Association descended on Mount Isa last week for its annual carnival with eight teams from around the state battling it out for the 2023 championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.