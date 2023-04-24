The Queensland Police Rugby League Association descended on Mount Isa last week for its annual carnival with eight teams from around the state battling it out for the 2023 championship.
Running for five days from April 17 to 21, it was the first time in 18 years that the annual championships had come to the north west.
Mount Isa last played host to the event in 2005 when the Mount Isa Mongrels finished runner up to the Far North Queensland Warriors.
Coming in to the tournament with high expectations the Mongrels took to the field three times throughout this year's carnival, which had been billed as the Mount Isa Muster.
An opening game defeat to the Central Queensland Razorbacks failed to dampen the spirits with the Mongrels hitting back in game two with a 30-4 win over the Northern Stingers.
Ending the tournament on a high, the Mongrels continued their momentum in to the fifth versus sixth plate final with a 23-10 win over the Far North Queensland Marlins.
Speaking ahead of the plate final, Mount Isa Muster Committee member and Mongrels player Brad Rix said this year's carnival had been "huge" for the city.
"It's given the opportunity for 250 or 300 blokes to actually spend a lot of time in each other's company," Rix said.
"You've got police officers who have been through a tough time in the last 12 months come out, get together, go on the field and whack each other around then come off the field and socialise," Rix said.
"We've all got to see a lot more of each other this week compared to carnivals in the busy metropolitan areas, so it's been really excellent.
"It's been huge for Mount Isa to have all those teams come out here and I think the teams who have travelled out here have really enjoyed their time in Mount Isa."
It was the Wide Bay Crocs who took home the first placed silverware with a 24-10 win over Southeast Muddies in the grand final.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
