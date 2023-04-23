The Katter's Australia Party's (KAP) heavily publicised relocation sentencing policy has been dealt a blow after it failed to win the support of state parliament.
A motion, which was tabled in parliament by KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter on Wednesday April 21, called for the introduction of court-ordered remote rehabilitation for youth offenders to help curb the rate of reoffending.
Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard rose to voice the government's opposition to the policy which she labelled an ineffective solution to youth crime.
Relocation sentencing has been at the heart of the KAP's solutions to growing crime rates in regional centres throughout the state for a number of years.
Ms Linard argued against relocation sentencing, saying it would not help curb rates of reoffending amongst youths and instead outlined her support for culturally responsive support programs.
"Relocation sentencing takes young people away from their community and does not help them develop strategies that will stop them offending when they come back to their real life," she said.
"It removes young people's access to the health, education, training and support services needed to address the root causes of their offending and break the cycle of reoffending.
"We want to invest in evidence based programs that will actually make a difference.
"On-country programs take young people onto country for shorter periods as part of a broader program that links them to their culture, community and family, and builds networks and supports that will last beyond the program."
Mr Katter took aim at what he called "useless" judicial sentencing which was "not doing its job".
He said social programs introduced by the government aimed at providing culturally responsive support to disengaged youth were also unlikely to bring about real change.
"What became apparent after discussion with police officers and magistrates was that it is difficult to get a kid, especially the biggest misbehaving kid in Mount Isa, to participate in programs," Mr Katter said.
"These are highly disengaged families," he said.
"It takes five to 10 years to form relationships with these families. If you are not going to engage the kids that way and they are not in Cleveland Youth Detention Centre, what else are you going to do?"
An amendment to Mr Katter's motion, moved by the opposition, called for relocation sentencing to be introduced "only after" similar programs were reviewed by the Auditor-General.
KAP joined the Labor government and Pauline Hanson's One Nation in voting against the amendment.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
