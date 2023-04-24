The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Free

Anzac Day services and events planned for north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anzac Day 2022 march down West Street in Mount Isa. Picture Samantha Campbell.
Anzac Day 2022 march down West Street in Mount Isa. Picture Samantha Campbell.

North west Queensland will commemorate the Gallipoli landings with a whole host of services right across the region on Tuesday, April 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.