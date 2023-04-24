North west Queensland will commemorate the Gallipoli landings with a whole host of services right across the region on Tuesday, April 25.
Proceedings will begin in Mount Isa with a dawn service at the Mount Isa Civic Centre Cenotaph on West Street followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Civic Centre Auditorium, a street march and then a morning service.
From 1pm onwards, the Mount Isa Irish Club will also be hosting games of two-up, the beloved Anzac day gambling tradition in which two coins are placed on a small piece of wood and tossed into the air while bets are laid on the outcome of the coin flip.
Mount Isa
Cloncurry
Karumba
Normanton
Julia Creek
Winton
Richmond
Boulia
Burketown
Gregory
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
