Mount Isa's Jake Curr helps Team Queensland to victory in 2023 PBR Origin 1 in Newcastle

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Mount Isa's Jake Curr scored a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) State of Origin career best as Team Queensland claimed victory at the 2023 series opener in Newcastle over the weekend.

