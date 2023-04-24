Mount Isa's Jake Curr scored a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) State of Origin career best as Team Queensland claimed victory at the 2023 series opener in Newcastle over the weekend.
Curr, who is ranked number four on the Australian national standings, secured a mammoth 86 points in round two at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Saturday April 22 to help his state to a win in Origin 1.
Team Queensland ended the night with 11 qualified rides and a points total of 921.5, edging out Team New South Wales who trailed closely behind with eight qualified rides and 650.5 points.
The win puts the Queenslanders in a commanding position heading in to Origin 2 which will take place in Brisbane on June 10.
Setting the standard early with an 81.5 point effort early on in the night was Queensland captain Aaron Kleier who said his team were excited to have kicked off the series opener with a win.
"It was good to come back to the team format," Kleier said.
"It's always good riding for Queensland because you're riding for your state. All the boys get behind each other and it's always a really good atmosphere," he said.
"It's unreal watching all those young boys come through and ride good. It just pumps everyone up more."
Youngsters such as Team Queensland's 2021 Rookie of the Year Macaulie Leather stole the show in Newcastle with a total of eight riders across both teams making their PBR Origin debuts on Saturday.
Macaulie Leather, who orginates from Calliope in Queensland, was the event leader and has since rocketed up to number one position on the national standings after his performance in Newcastle.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said it was great to see some of the "young guns" step up to the plate on Saturday night.
"The Origin series is different from any normal individual event," Mr Young said.
"It's great to see riders from New South Wales and from Queensland come together in a team sport and rally each other on," he said.
"In the first round, Aaron Kleier and Cody Heffernan came out strong. They each rode 1 for 1. It was a head-to-head competition, but eventually Team New South Wales couldn't catch Team Queensland towards the end.
"Of course, Macualie Leather had an outstanding performance. He ended up riding two out of three of his bulls and being the event leader.
"It is great to see the former Rookie of the Year now become one of the top riders in Australia."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
