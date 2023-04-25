Veterans past and present were joined in reflection by community members around north west Queensland this morning to mark the 108th anniversary since the Anzacs landed on the shores of Gallipoli in World War I.
Crowds lined streets across the gulf country to commemorate Anzac Day and recognise the more than 1.5 million service men and women who have served under the Australian flag in conflict.
The day was also a chance to reflect on the more than 103,000 Australians who lost their lives serving their country, a solemn reminder of the outcomes of war.
Thousands gathered at the Mount Isa Civic Centre Cenotaph in the early hours of the morning to pay their respects at a dawn service before later lining the roads for a parade down West Street.
From 1pm onwards, commemoration turned to celebration at the Mount Isa Irish Club where games of two-up were played as part of the beloved Anzac Day gambling tradition.
Similar scenes were witnessed across the north west with communities in Winton, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Richmond gathering at dawn to pay their respects.
Commemorations were also held up in gulf towns such as Normanton and Karumba.
Mount Isa RSL Treasurer and veteran Kate Fischer said attendances at this year's services were some of the biggest she had seen.
"I'm very happy with the support the public gave us," Ms Fischer said.
"We had a great turnout for the dawn service and the 143 cadet unit did a really good job," she said.
Ms Fischer praised the public for their donations to the RSL which she said will be put towards activities and support for veterans throughout the year.
"We're really grateful for all the donations because we are all volunteers and 100 per cent of that money goes to welfare activities for veterans, their families and current service members," she said.
"People were very generous with their donations.
"We're very thankful for everybody who turned out to the Irish Club and thank them for their support."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
