Big show of support for veterans as north west Queensland communities gather for Anzac Day

By Jeremy Cook
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Veterans past and present march down the street in Winton for Anzac Day 2023. Picture Winton Shire Council.
Veterans past and present were joined in reflection by community members around north west Queensland this morning to mark the 108th anniversary since the Anzacs landed on the shores of Gallipoli in World War I.

