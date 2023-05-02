Controversy over a Parkside housing development has continued with the Mayor of Mount Isa saying councillors were not included in the state government's decision to build a unit block on the corner of Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street.
A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Public works told the North West Star that Mount Isa City Council had been involved in the process since December 2022 when "lengthy" discussions were held with council representatives to ensure the proposal met the town's planning scheme.
Mayor Danielle Slade confirmed talks between council's planning department and the government had taken place in December, but said councillors as well as council CEO Dale Dickson, weren't informed until they received a letter in January, when they were given three weeks to formally respond with any issues.
A motion to extend that time frame to allow for more community consultation was moved by Mayor Slade at a council meeting in January, but was shot down unanimously by her fellow councillors.
A spokesman for the Department of Energy and Public Works said Mount Isa City Council were involved in the development's "intensive due diligence process" as far back as early December 2022 when the council offered two alternative sites.
"The other two sites suggested by the council had a number of negative features that ruled them out of further consideration," the spokesman said.
"Lengthy discussions were held on design matters and ensuring the proposal met the council's Planning Scheme conditions," he said.
Cr Slade said Mount Isa City Council had key people away in December when discussions were held with council's planning department.
"We understand that the Planning Department did have contact with the Department on the 12th December 2022 to ensure that this project fitted in with out town planning scheme, which it does," she said.
"Mount Isa City Council shuts down for 10 days over Xmas and New Year and we had key people away during this period."
Criticism of the development is mainly centred around the site location which is currently used as overflow parking by families at St Joseph's Primary School and sporting teams who use Captain Cook Oval.
A petition launched by Cr Slade in March attracted more than 200 signatures from residents concerned about parking and traffic.
Council's future plans for a bike path along 23rd Avenue will also remove approximately 20 car parks in the area.
Cr Slade said the project will take away opportunities for the education facilities as well as Mount Isa Meals on Wheels, which operates next door to the development site, to expand in the future.
"I'm ready to work with the state government to find a solution that is a win win for everyone involved, which I'm certain we can do," she said.
The development has the support of five other councillors as well as Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick who dismissed concerns about traffic and parking, saying there was "unused land" nearby that was not zoned for residential development which could be explored as an alternative parking solution.
Head of Mount Isa Catholic Church Father Mick Lowcock has been critical of the development since it was made public knowledge in January.
Mr Lowcock questioned the deputy mayor and asked where the land for parking was.
"The deputy mayor said 'there is other parking available': I ask him, where is this parking for people involved, especially the older volunteers for Meal On Wheels," he said.
"The lack of planning by council with the proposed bike ways to schools to take up the parking in front of St Joseph's further reduces the parking available."
A Department of Energy and Public Works spokesman denied that the site's usage as overflow parking was a problem.
"While the site has in the past been used for overflow parking from the school and surrounding businesses, this is an informal situation that will end no matter what development takes place on the land," he said
Mount Isa Meals on Wheels President Lucy Sanderson said there had been no consultation done with organisations and residents in the area.
Ms Sanderson was also worried about the future of Meals on Wheels, whose operations on Brilliant St would be disrupted if the development did go ahead.
"No consultancy was done with people involved in that area," she said.
"If they go ahead with the block, that means we will have only one entrance into Meals on Wheels and that's a quarter acre block."
She said the organisation has food trucks which used the proposed development site as a second entrance due to the unsafe conditions of their primary driveway.
"If they can only get in one entrance, you can't park and reverse in there," she said.
"The only other way would be for them to reverse out of that driveway, but because it's a school zone, that would endanger the lives of children."
A Department of Energy and Public Works spokesman said the state government would ensure the development fits in with its surrounds.
"There is an urgent demand in Mount Isa for housing for agencies delivering government services to this area," he said.
"The Queensland Government considers itself a good neighbour and always ensures its projects fit in with the local environment as best as possible, and meet all relevant Local Government guidelines."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
