Richmond vanadium mine terms of reference for EIS finalised

By Sally Gall
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 7:00am
The location of the Richmond Vanadium Project.
The terms of reference for the environmental impact statement for a proposed $242.2 million vanadium mine north west of Richmond have been finalised, which proponents say brings it another step closer to reality.

