The terms of reference for the environmental impact statement for a proposed $242.2 million vanadium mine north west of Richmond have been finalised, which proponents say brings it another step closer to reality.
The Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium project is proposed for a site 45 kilometres north west of Richmond, in the North West Minerals Province, and the proponent, Richmond Vanadium Technology expects the project will create up to 100 construction jobs and 200 ongoing operational jobs, over 25 years.
It's estimating extraction of up to 4.2 million tonnes annually of vanadium ore, processed on site to produce 790,000 tonnes annually of vanadium concentrate.
The Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium project was declared a coordinated project in May 2022 and the news of the terms of reference approval means RVT will now prepare a draft EIS, which requires rigorous assessment of social, economic and environmental impacts.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the state government was strongly supportive of the development of vanadium mining, processing and manufacturing in Queensland.
"Vanadium is in worldwide demand for manufacturing products such as redox flow batteries that can be built on a large scale to power homes and businesses over longer periods," he said. "There are huge opportunities to grow production of critical minerals in the North West Minerals Province and our investment in Copperstring 2032 and the Queensland Resources Common User Facility will support companies like Richmond Vanadium Technology."
The terms of reference for the EIS were finalised by Queensland's Coordinator-General after a six-week public consultation period ended on January 13, and the federal Minister for the Environment's decision of January 24, 2022, as the project is a controlled action under federal environmental law.
The Coordinator-General will call for public submissions on the draft EIS, which will include mandatory social impact assessment as per the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act 2017, to ensure local employment and business opportunities for the region.
The community can have its say on how project impacts should be managed when the draft EIS is released for comment.
Support for the development of a Queensland vanadium industry includes the state government's investment of $75 million to build an Australian-first vanadium and critical minerals demonstration facility at the Townsville State Development Area.
The government has also provided funding to the development of Australia's first commercial-scale vanadium flow battery electrolyte manufacturing facility, also to be built in Townsville by Vecco Group.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
