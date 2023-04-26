The North West Star
Former north west nurses lead donation of baby blankets to Mount Isa Hospital

By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:01pm
A donation led by two former Mount Isa nurses on behalf of a church group based in Brisbane, was welcomed by nurses at Mount Isa Hospital. Picture supplied.
A donation of more than 50 baby wraps and blankets from a community craft group in Brisbane was welcomed by nurses at Mount Isa Hospital as a "reminder of the power of community".

