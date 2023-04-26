A donation of more than 50 baby wraps and blankets from a community craft group in Brisbane was welcomed by nurses at Mount Isa Hospital as a "reminder of the power of community".
The initiative was led by two former Mount Isa nurses from the 1970s on behalf of the Redlands Uniting Church Craft Club in the state capital who meet regularly to craft goods for the community.
The donation was made up of wraps and blankets which had been either purchased or made by the church group.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at Mount Isa Hospital Jo La Spina hailed the donation.
"This donation is a reminder of the power of community and it is heartening to see former Mount Isa nurses giving back to the community they once called home," Ms La Spina said.
"We are grateful for the generosity of the club and the time and effort that has gone into making these wraps and blankets," she said.
"With a number of babies born over Easter, they came at the right time and have already been put to use."
