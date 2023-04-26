Gallery: Mount Isa gathers for 2023 Anzac Day

Communities around north west Queensland gathered for the 108th Anzac Day to commemorate all service men and women who have served Australia in conflict and to reflect on the outcomes of war.
Thousands gathered at the Mount Isa Civic Centre Cenotaph in the early hours of Tuesday morning to pay their respects at a dawn service before later lining the roads for a parade down West Street.
Mount Isa RSL Treasure Kate Fischer praised the public for their support and thanked everyone for their donations which will be put towards supporting veterans and their families throughout the year.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
