A celebrity cook-off competition has been added to the program for the Festival of Outback Skies as excitement builds for the three day event set to take over Hughenden for the first time this coming weekend.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter will take on Flinders Shire Council CEO Hari Boppudi in the Fox Helicopters Celebrity BBQ Cook-off competition at Hughenden Showgrounds on the last day of the festival.
In addition to the BBQ competition, the festival will feature an array of live music, workshops, markets, food and art, as well as a bull ride and other entertainment over the long weekend.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara said excitement was at an "all-time high" for the festival which will take place across three days this weekend from April 28 to 30.
The festival has been billed as a celebration of everything culturally unique about the Flinders Shire.
"The festival is both for the local community and visitors to our region, and will showcase the big outback skies and stunning landscape of our Shire," Cr McNamara said.
"We're thrilled with the ticket and accommodation sales, and huge interest in this inaugural event," she said.
"I'd also like to include a special mention to all our sponsors and supporters who have made this event possible.
"Our message is don't miss out on this exciting event ... come and join us for the first-ever Hughenden Festival of Outback Skies."
Mr Katter praised the event, saying he was out to prove he can cook.
"This is a great initiative creating an exciting event for the North West at the beginning of the tourism season," he said.
"I'll be there to prove my wife wrong and show that I can cook in the BBQ cooking comp."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
