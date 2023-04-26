The North West Star
Excitement at 'all-time high' for Hughenden's first ever Festival of Outback Skies

Traeger MP Robbie Katter will take on Flinders Shire Council CEO Hari Boppudi in a celebrity cook-off competition at the Hughenden Festival of Outback Skies. Pictures supplied.
A celebrity cook-off competition has been added to the program for the Festival of Outback Skies as excitement builds for the three day event set to take over Hughenden for the first time this coming weekend.

