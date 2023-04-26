A 29-year-old Birkdale man has been charged with multiple drug offences after he was allegedly caught with illicit substances at Mount Isa airport following an afternoon flight from Brisbane last week.
The man was detained by police officers upon arrival at the airport on Tuesday April 18 when a search of his luggage allegedly revealed 4.57 kilograms of cannabis and steroidal agents.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the man's Birkdale residence in Brisbane's east on the following day where alleged evidence of drug production, drug possession and explosive weapons (molotov cocktails) were located.
The man was charged with three counts of supplying dangerous drugs (cocaine, MDMA and cannabis), three counts of possessing dangerous drugs (trenbolone, testosterone enanthate and cannabis) and one count each of dangerous drug proudction (cannabis).
He was also charged with possession of tainted property, possession of items used in a crime, possession of a category R weapon and possession of utensils.
Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad Officer in Charge Sergeant Joel Bryant said the arrest will help heal damage done by the production and supply of dangerous drugs throughout the region.
The arrest was made as part of Operation Uniform Truro, which targets the movement of drugs in to rural and remote communities via vehicles, air and postal services.
"The community and social harms caused by drug traffickers and suppliers have devastated rural and remote communities," Sergeant Bryant said.
"Mount Isa officers will act on any information that will help us bring drug traffickers and suppliers to justice.
"We thank the local community who has helped us by coming forward with information."
The man will reappear before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday June 12.
