The North West Star
International debut beckons for Sunny Raitava after WBF world title win in Caloundra

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Sunny Raitava with Mark Chopper Burgess after successfully defending his world title in Caloundra during April 2023. Picture supplied.
An invitation to the United States is on the table for Mount Isa boxing champion Sunny Raitava after he successfully defended his WBF World Amateur Masters title on the Sunshine Coast in April.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

