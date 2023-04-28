The four sisters behind Mount Isa's first fashion label have been handpicked to take part in a First Nations mentorship program with some of Australia's biggest industry heavyweights.
The fashion label, Myrrdah, was launched in its initial form in 2019 as an art collective called Cungelella Art by Isa sisters Jaunita Doyle, Dale Bruce, Glenda McCulloch and Cheryl Perez.
The collective, whose Kalkadoon artwork has been seen around the world, will now partner with The Iconic, one of Australia's largest online fashion retailers, after selection by a panel of industry experts.
The partnership involves a seven month mentorship initiative called the Incubator Program, organised by The Iconic and First Nations Fashion and Design (FNFD), with the aim of promoting and growing the country's Indigenous fashion brands.
Myrrdah's Glenda McCulloch said being from Mount Isa, the sisters were incredibly grateful to be chosen.
"When you live in the city, you get so many opportunities where it's so easy and accessible, whereas here you're so far away from all that sort of stuff," she said.
'We're just so grateful for the ICONIC and FNFD for providing us the opportunity to be part of the program.
"Without those two, we would still do it, but it would be very hard out here."
Ms McCulloch said she hoped the incubator program would take their label to the next level.
"We've got big dreams," she said.
"There's not many Aboriginal labels that are huge.
"We've got some fellas that are doing stuff which is amazing and we're so proud of them.
"We want to go big or go home."
