The second instalment of a major three-day mining expo is set to take over Mount Isa again in 2023 with an expanded program and a focus on navigating issues critical to the north west minerals province.
Building off the back of last year's inaugural success, North West MPX will run over three days from May 9 to May 11 with outdoor exhibits, mine tours and discussion panels led by industry experts.
Launching for the first time in 2022, the event built off its predecessor, the old MineX conference, to include a more comprehensive format with a greater diversity of industry delegates.
The 2023 event program will involve outdoor machinery and vehicle exhibits, networking events, a tour of Mount Isa Mines as well as conference panels led by guest speakers who will talk on a range of important industry issues.
Being the only conference of its kind hosted in a mining city, Commerce North West president and North West MPX event manager Emma Harman said the event was "really important" for the region.
"It is entirely north west minerals province focused," Ms Harman said.
"The themes for this year's conference are critical minerals and energy, so the speakers will all be speaking about opportunities, challenges and ways forward for the region in terms of those two factors," she said.
"It's the only conference of its kind based in a mining centre rather than on the coast or in a larger capital city."
Guest speakers will include Queensland's chief government geologist Tony Knight, who will open the event at the welcome reception on the Tuesday evening, CopperString 2.0 founder and Director John O'Brien, and QEM Limited founder and Managing Director Gavin Loyden to name but a few.
Ms Harman said there will also be a group of female panellists sharing their stories and answering questions as part of a "Women in Manufacturing and Mining" conference which will be open to the public.
"There is also going to be a session on [Thursday] afternoon aimed at people who would like to join the mining industry," she said.
Exhibition spots have closed, however, ticket sales are still open to delegates wishing to attend the event.
"While the expo is open to the public and those conference sessions are for the public, the registered delegates get to go on a mine tour," Ms Harman said.
